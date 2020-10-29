Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $633,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

