Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $7,573,708.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $114,742,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV opened at $155.71 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average is $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 171.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

