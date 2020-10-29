Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $553,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 52,171 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

