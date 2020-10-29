Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 160.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,852 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,980 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,937,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $153.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

