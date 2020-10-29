Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 5,422 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after purchasing an additional 341,152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,027,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,733,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $158.69 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.