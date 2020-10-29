Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 309 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,510.80 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,027.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,510.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,460.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,685.59.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.