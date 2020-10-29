Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 8,085 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 76.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 54,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

