Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 7,246 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

