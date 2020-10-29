Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) Insider Sells C$36,007.96 in Stock

Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) insider Arthur Murray Smolensky sold 15,724 shares of Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$36,007.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$229,000.

Shares of SGE stock opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.94. Strategem Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$2.45.

Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) Company Profile

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

