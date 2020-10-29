Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) Insider Sells C$36,007.96 in Stock

Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) (CVE:SGE) insider Arthur Murray Smolensky sold 15,724 shares of Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$36,007.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$229,000.
Shares of SGE stock opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.94. Strategem Capital Co. has a 52-week low of C$1.50 and a 52-week high of C$2.45.
Strategem Capital Co. (SGE.V) Company Profile
