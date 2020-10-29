StorageVault Canada Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StorageVault Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

CVE SVI opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.43. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.14.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$37.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.10 million.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,942.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,032.67. Insiders bought a total of 172,356 shares of company stock valued at $513,399 over the last 90 days.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

