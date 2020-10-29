StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded StoneCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. StoneCo has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $60.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.48 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.86 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 180.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 133.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

