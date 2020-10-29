Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 139.5% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 161,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 62,336 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $294.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

