Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYBT. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $32,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $201,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,315 shares of company stock valued at $313,649. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

