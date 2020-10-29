Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Red Rock Resorts Call Options (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 18,352 call options on the company. This is an increase of 620% compared to the average volume of 2,548 call options.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $1,898,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after buying an additional 2,833,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after buying an additional 858,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,189,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 491,930 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 271,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

