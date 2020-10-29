Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iQIYI Call Options (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 33,666 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 16,833 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in iQIYI by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $24.60 on Thursday. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.71.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.47). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CLSA cut shares of iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. New Street Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

