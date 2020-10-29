Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Gaming and Leisure Properties Put Options (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,754 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 501% compared to the typical volume of 625 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

