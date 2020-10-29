Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CarParts.com Call Options (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,196 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 819 call options.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.92 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez bought 2,660 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $26,759.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,178.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim Barnes bought 5,150 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,623.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,696 shares in the company, valued at $531,725.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,130 shares of company stock worth $202,027 and sold 150,000 shares worth $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

