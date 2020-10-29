Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) Insider Paul Bal Sells 18,925 Shares

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) insider Paul Bal sold 18,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £43,527.50 ($56,868.96).

Shares of STCK stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $436.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.76. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 258.06 ($3.37).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.25 ($3.50).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

