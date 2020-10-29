Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) Insider Paul Bal Sells 18,925 Shares

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) insider Paul Bal sold 18,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £43,527.50 ($56,868.96).
Shares of STCK stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $436.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.76. Stock Spirits Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 258.06 ($3.37).
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stock Spirits Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 268.25 ($3.50).
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bokov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Praská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.
