Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.65

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 10054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 20,250 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $607,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 35,843 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,257,014.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,716.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,154 shares of company stock valued at $21,371,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,280,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,940,000 after buying an additional 159,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

