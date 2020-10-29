Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RAY.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Stingray Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of RAY.A opened at C$5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $403.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.09. Stingray Group has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$7.39.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

