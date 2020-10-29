Stephens Initiates Coverage on RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

RBB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

RBB opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $246.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao bought 5,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

