Stephens Begins Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.