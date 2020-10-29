Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,926,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,895,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $349,950.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $372,300.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $678,600.00.

On Thursday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,228,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $628,900.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $1,299,800.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $1,380,600.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $1,497,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

