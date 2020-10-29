Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

SCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

In other Stepan news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $322,445.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $196,220.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,114.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,201 shares of company stock worth $2,799,081. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 31.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.79.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

