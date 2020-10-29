StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Get StealthGas alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of StealthGas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $34.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. StealthGas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,755 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 8.11% of StealthGas worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StealthGas (GASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.