State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cerner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cerner by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 339,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,709,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its stake in Cerner by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 773,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 232,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.14.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 6,948 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $495,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $70.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

