State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 110,000 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $161.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

