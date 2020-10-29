State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Motco boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.37.

PPG opened at $125.21 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

