State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases Shares of 270,000 The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of The AZEK as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $644,972,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,987,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,275,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,355,000.

Shares of AZEK opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 45,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,511,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Hendrickson sold 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,007,574.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791 in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

