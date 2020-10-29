State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 68,000 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NYSE CARR opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

