State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after buying an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Amphenol by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Amphenol by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $18,823,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $2,629,041.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,700 shares of company stock worth $40,078,361. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

