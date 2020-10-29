State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 3,900 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

NYSE TEL opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

