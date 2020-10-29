State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 20,300 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,307 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

