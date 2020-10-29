State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $7.87 Million Investment in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 631,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 1.16% of Stratasys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 332,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 13.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 20.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. BidaskClub cut Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. Stratasys Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

