State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

