State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. KeyCorp upgraded DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

NYSE:DTE opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.