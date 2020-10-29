State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $5.95 Million in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $276.14 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $299.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

