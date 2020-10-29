State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,799,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,554,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,280,000 after acquiring an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Public Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,326,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,464,000 after acquiring an additional 202,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,767,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,015,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,798,000 after acquiring an additional 53,750 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

NYSE:PSA opened at $231.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $239.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

