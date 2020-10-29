State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.61.

NYSE CNC opened at $61.16 on Thursday. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,090. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

