State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIG stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

