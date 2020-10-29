State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in eBay by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after buying an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in eBay by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in eBay by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,793,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $513,657,000 after buying an additional 726,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in eBay by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after buying an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $793,698.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.