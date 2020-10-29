State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANSS opened at $308.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $357.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.08.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

