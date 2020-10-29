State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.96. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,304 shares of company stock worth $3,904,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

