State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,200 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $2,518,000. AXA raised its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 91.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $4,203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Evercore ISI raised The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

