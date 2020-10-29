State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,500 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,252 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 858.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 323,398 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after acquiring an additional 289,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 589,368 shares of company stock worth $74,727,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.