State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 18,800 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in MetLife by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 92,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MetLife by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 186,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

