Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.54.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $87.17 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

