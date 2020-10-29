Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

SBLK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.84.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $590.86 million, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

