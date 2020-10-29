Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SWK. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.27.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $180.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 18,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 16,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.