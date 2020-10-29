Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $179.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $163.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.27.

SWK opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day moving average is $144.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $180.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

